Blythe’s grocery scene is busy right now, and Albertsons is adding to their team. If you like staying active, talking with people, and working around food and coffee, these are worth a look.

Employer: Albertsons Companies (Starbucks kiosk)

Albertsons Companies (Starbucks kiosk) Location: Blythe, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at no less than local minimum wage (may vary by experience and other factors)

Make custom coffee and espresso drinks inside the Albertsons store while keeping the bar area clean and stocked. Good fit if you enjoy a fast pace, chatting with regulars, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Albertsons

Location: Blythe, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at no less than local minimum wage (may vary by experience and other factors)

Slice meats and cheeses, prep hot and cold deli items, and help customers pick out ready‑to‑eat meals. Great if you’re 18+, like hands‑on work, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, and a path to grow in the store.

If something here looks like you, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.