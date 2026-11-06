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🐱 Gentle Shelter Cats in Blythe Ready for Adoption
Blythe has several sweet cats waiting at the Riverside County Animal Control – Blythe Shelter for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are adoptable now and hoping someone like you will give them a second chance.
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Blythe Shelter
- Phone: (760) 921-7857
This handsome adult tabby has a soft gray coat and classic stripes. If you’re looking for a calm, mature cat instead of a wild kitten, this boy could be a great match.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Blythe Shelter
- Phone: (760) 921-7857
This sunny orange tabby boy has that classic “marmalade cat” look. He’s an adult, so his personality is already formed and easier to match with your home and lifestyle.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly Black
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Blythe Shelter
- Phone: (760) 921-7857
This sleek black adult girl has a classic, elegant look. If you love house panthers, she might be the perfect companion to curl up with at the end of the day.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
A
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (Kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby
- Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Blythe Shelter
- Phone: (760) 921-7857
This tiny gray tabby kitten is still a baby and has his whole life ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Riverside County Animal Control - Blythe Shelter at (760) 921-7857 to ask about availability and the adoption process, or click the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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