🐱 Gentle Shelter Cats in Blythe Ready for Adoption

Blythe has several sweet cats waiting at the Riverside County Animal Control – Blythe Shelter for a safe, loving home. All of these kitties are adoptable now and hoping someone like you will give them a second chance.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Blythe Shelter

Riverside County Animal Control - Blythe Shelter Phone: (760) 921-7857

This handsome adult tabby has a soft gray coat and classic stripes. If you’re looking for a calm, mature cat instead of a wild kitten, this boy could be a great match.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Blythe Shelter

Riverside County Animal Control - Blythe Shelter Phone: (760) 921-7857

This sunny orange tabby boy has that classic “marmalade cat” look. He’s an adult, so his personality is already formed and easier to match with your home and lifestyle.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Black

Mostly Black Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Blythe Shelter

Riverside County Animal Control - Blythe Shelter Phone: (760) 921-7857

This sleek black adult girl has a classic, elegant look. If you love house panthers, she might be the perfect companion to curl up with at the end of the day.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (Kitten)

Baby (Kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Shelter: Riverside County Animal Control - Blythe Shelter

Riverside County Animal Control - Blythe Shelter Phone: (760) 921-7857

This tiny gray tabby kitten is still a baby and has his whole life ahead of him. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet A and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Riverside County Animal Control - Blythe Shelter at (760) 921-7857 to ask about availability and the adoption process, or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.