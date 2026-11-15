Bluffton neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from pantry staples to solid furniture. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: Packaged grains — Einkorn Wheat ENK, Hard Red Wheat Organic, Brown Rice

Condition: Packaged by Bread Beckers (no extra details given)

Location: Hampton Hall, Bluffton, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

A mix of pantry staples for anyone who bakes or cooks from scratch. All items are packaged from Bread Beckers and include Einkorn wheat, organic hard red wheat, and brown rice. Great if you grind your own flour or want to stock up on grains.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Queen size wooden sleigh bed (frame)

Condition: Excellent condition, very heavy, great shape

Location: Hampton Hall, Bluffton, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

Classic wooden sleigh bed frame in queen size. The poster notes it is very heavy and in great shape, so plan for help when picking it up and enough room in your vehicle.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pair of cream/white armchairs

Condition: As is, comfortable, with removable covers

Location: Alljoy, Bluffton, SC

Source: nextdoor.com

Two matching cream armchairs looking for a new home. They’re described as comfortable and have removable covers, which can make cleaning easier. Offered as is, so check the listing photos and details before you go.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Bluffton tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.