Bluffton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home health to high-end dental and physician roles. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there’s something here at almost every level.

Employer: Maverick.MD Physicians

Maverick.MD Physicians Location: Bluffton, SC (inpatient rehab facility)

(inpatient rehab facility) Type: Full-time

Salary: $215,000 – $270,000/year, fee-for-service, no cap on productivity

7-on/7-off schedule so half the year is yours, with dedicated night call coverage so your off week is truly off. Full benefits, malpractice coverage, 401(k), and a structured 3‑month onboarding with a clinical mentor; inpatient/post-acute experience welcome but new grads can apply.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Aspen Dental Location: Listed for Charleston, SC with posting tied to Bluffton, SC

Listed for with posting tied to Type: Full-time (4‑day work week for FT)

(4‑day work week for FT) Salary: $350,000 annual guarantee; 2025 Aspen average $719,130 for full-time Endodontists (varies by location)

High-earning specialist role with exclusive territory, strong internal referrals, and 100% clinical autonomy. You get state-of-the-art tech (CBCT, Global Surgical microscope), business/admin support, no non-compete, malpractice assistance, and a full benefits package.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)

(a Humana company) Location: Bluffton, SC (patient homes)

(patient homes) Type: PRN / Part-time (pay-per-visit)

Pay: $33.00 – $47.00 per visit; estimated $53,000 – $73,000/year at full-time hours

One-on-one nursing in patients’ homes, helping them regain independence with flexible PRN hours. You’ll implement care plans, educate patients and families, and coordinate with the care team; requires an active LPN license, 2+ years clinical experience, CPR, and reliable transportation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Bluffton tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.