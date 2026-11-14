Bluffton’s hospitality scene is buzzing, from luxury resorts to fast-paced local spots. If you like leading teams, creating great guest experiences, or working in a high-end setting, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Montage International

Montage International Location: Bluffton, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a luxury resort kitchen, helping run daily operations, lead cooks, and shape creative, on-trend menus. This role comes with strong benefits (DTO, health care, 401(k) match, hotel discounts, free meals) and room to grow your culinary leadership.

Employer: HHS

Location: Hilton Head / Bluffton, SC area (new resort contract)

Hilton Head / (new resort contract) Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $70,000/year (based on experience)

Lead the housekeeping team for a resort, driving guest satisfaction, quality standards, and budget goals. This executive-level role offers PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and clear paths for promotion.

Employer: Greenhouse

Location: Bluffton, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $58,000/year (non-tipped)

Step into a management role at a high-energy, cocktail-focused bar, running shifts, leading the bar team, and helping with inventory and costs. Great fit if you have strong bartending experience and want a clear path to Bar Manager with direct mentorship.

Employer: KBP Brands (SONIC Drive-In)

Location: Bluffton, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (eligible for quarterly performance bonus)

Own the results of a busy drive-in: lead hiring, training, and daily operations while managing profit and loss. Includes paid training, PTO, medical/dental/vision, meal discounts, and recognition for top-performing managers.

Employer: Montage International

Location: Bluffton, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the welcoming face of a luxury resort, handling guest luggage, room orientations, and short vehicle trips while keeping service polished and friendly. Good for someone with customer service experience who enjoys staying active on their feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hospitality employers here love people who are ready to learn and grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.