undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bluffton
🍽️ Bluffton, SC Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Management & Resort Roles
12 days ago
Bluffton’s hospitality scene is buzzing, from luxury resorts to fast-paced local spots. If you like leading teams, creating great guest experiences, or working in a high-end setting, these roles are worth a look.
Sous Chef, Octagon
- Employer: Montage International
- Location: Bluffton, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in a luxury resort kitchen, helping run daily operations, lead cooks, and shape creative, on-trend menus. This role comes with strong benefits (DTO, health care, 401(k) match, hotel discounts, free meals) and room to grow your culinary leadership.
Director of Housekeeping, Resorts
- Employer: HHS
- Location: Hilton Head / Bluffton, SC area (new resort contract)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $70,000/year (based on experience)
Lead the housekeeping team for a resort, driving guest satisfaction, quality standards, and budget goals. This executive-level role offers PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and clear paths for promotion.
Assistant Bar Manager
- Employer: Greenhouse
- Location: Bluffton, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $50,000 – $58,000/year (non-tipped)
Step into a management role at a high-energy, cocktail-focused bar, running shifts, leading the bar team, and helping with inventory and costs. Great fit if you have strong bartending experience and want a clear path to Bar Manager with direct mentorship.
Sonic Restaurant General Manager
- Employer: KBP Brands (SONIC Drive-In)
- Location: Bluffton, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (eligible for quarterly performance bonus)
Own the results of a busy drive-in: lead hiring, training, and daily operations while managing profit and loss. Includes paid training, PTO, medical/dental/vision, meal discounts, and recognition for top-performing managers.
Bellperson
- Employer: Montage International
- Location: Bluffton, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Be the welcoming face of a luxury resort, handling guest luggage, room orientations, and short vehicle trips while keeping service polished and friendly. Good for someone with customer service experience who enjoys staying active on their feet.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—hospitality employers here love people who are ready to learn and grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.