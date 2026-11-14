Bluffton’s service scene is busy right now—stores and restaurants are hiring and looking for friendly faces. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Bluffton, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about helping customers find the right auto parts, in person and over the phone. Good fit if you like cars, enjoy problem-solving, and want solid benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Bluffton, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar to the part-time role, but full-time hours with the same strong benefits package (401k with match, health coverage, paid time off). Great if you want a stable, long-term retail career with promotion potential.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Location: Bluffton, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the friendly face at the counter in a busy sports bar setting. Ideal if you like a fast pace, talking with guests, and being in the middle of the game-day energy.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1460 Fording Island Rd., Bluffton, SC 29910

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store, lead the team, and keep shelves stocked and organized. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties plus benefits like retirement plans and educational assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.