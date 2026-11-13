Bluffton has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like staying local and being out on the road instead of at a desk.

Below are 2 transportation roles hiring in Bluffton, SC.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Bluffton, SC

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, and handle some light in-store work like stocking or cashiering. Bilingual candidates are encouraged to apply, and the role comes with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, health benefits, and tuition assistance.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Bluffton, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same core duties as the part-time role—local deliveries, customer returns, and some in-store help—but as a full-time position with the full benefits package (PTO, 401(k) with contributions from day one, medical/dental/vision, wellness programs, and career growth paths). Great if you want steady hours and like working with auto parts.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Location: 138 Bluffton Rd, Bluffton, SC 29910 (Store #702511)

(Store #702511) Type: Full-time

Salary: Wage range mentioned but not specified in this posting

Drive box and flat-bed trucks to deliver paint and supplies to customers, load/unload orders, and help in the store with tinting, mixing paint, and warehouse tasks. You’ll need to be 21+, have a valid driver’s license, be able to lift up to 70 lbs, and either have or quickly get a DOT Medical Examiner’s Certificate. Includes access to Sherwin-Williams’ benefits and career growth programs.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.