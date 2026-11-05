undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bluffton
🛒 Bluffton, SC Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles From Weekends to $100K
2 days ago
Bluffton’s retail scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on weekend work to full-time leadership roles. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly.
Weekend On-Call Coordinator / Field Support Specialist
- Employer: BrightStar Care Lowcountry
- Location: Bluffton, SC (Remote / On-Call)
- Type: Full-time, weekends
- Pay: $250 per weekend shift
This role is all about supporting caregivers and clients after hours. You’ll answer calls, solve scheduling issues, and keep clear notes for the weekday office team.
(USA) Overnight Stocking Coach, Non-Complex
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 4 Bluffton Rd, Bluffton, SC 29910
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $65,000 – $100,000 per year + bonus eligibility
Lead an overnight team, drive sales, and keep the store stocked and guest-ready. This is a leadership role with strong benefits, paid education options, and room to grow.
Aerie – Merchandising Team Leader (Assistant Manager)
- Employer: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (Aerie)
- Location: Bluffton, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and location)
Help lead the store’s merchandising strategy, coach the team, and keep the floor and fitting rooms looking great. Comes with product discounts and growth opportunities in a fast-growing lifestyle brand.
If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.