🛒 Bluffton, SC Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles From Weekends to $100K

Bluffton’s retail scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on weekend work to full-time leadership roles. Here are a few solid picks if you like helping customers and keeping stores running smoothly.

Employer: BrightStar Care Lowcountry

BrightStar Care Lowcountry Location: Bluffton, SC (Remote / On-Call)

Type: Full-time, weekends

Pay: $250 per weekend shift

This role is all about supporting caregivers and clients after hours. You’ll answer calls, solve scheduling issues, and keep clear notes for the weekday office team.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 4 Bluffton Rd, Bluffton, SC 29910

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $65,000 – $100,000 per year + bonus eligibility

Lead an overnight team, drive sales, and keep the store stocked and guest-ready. This is a leadership role with strong benefits, paid education options, and room to grow.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (Aerie)

Location: Bluffton, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (varies by experience and location)

Help lead the store’s merchandising strategy, coach the team, and keep the floor and fitting rooms looking great. Comes with product discounts and growth opportunities in a fast-growing lifestyle brand.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.