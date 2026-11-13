Bluffton’s retail scene is steady, with national chains hiring for both part-time and full-time roles. Good mix here if you want flexible hours or a step up into management.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Bluffton, IN

Type: Part-time (~15 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00 – $18.00/hour

Deadline: Application window expected to close 01/12/2027

Help customers at the register, restock shelves, and support the pharmacy team while staying on your feet and lifting up to 35 lbs. This role is great if you’re 16+, want steady hours, and like the idea of healthcare-related retail with benefits (dental, vision, discounts, and more, depending on hours).

Employer: Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Location: 935 Main Street, Bluffton, IN 46714

Type: Full-time (listing also notes part-time; confirm with employer)

Pay: Not listed

Step into store leadership, helping run daily operations, open/close the store, manage stock, and support and train associates. Good fit if you have some retail or grocery experience, can lift up to 55 lbs, and want management experience plus benefits like medical, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Bluffton, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools while working in a high-energy, customer-first environment. You only need to be 16+, and this is a nice pick if you’re into cars or want a flexible schedule with room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and shifts can often be flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.