Bluffton’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with several full-time clinical roles open. Good mix of ICU nursing and advanced imaging/cardio tech jobs.

Employer: Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc.

Personal Touch Home Health Care Services Inc. Location: Bluffton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Care for critically ill neuro patients in a high-acuity ICU setting. You’ll do detailed neuro assessments, manage complex equipment and drips, and work closely with physicians while supporting families through tough moments.

Employer: Northshore Home Health Care

Northshore Home Health Care Location: Bluffton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate CT scanners in a fast-paced environment, supporting heart care, orthopedics, and women’s services. Good fit if you like hands-on imaging work, patient interaction, and close teamwork with radiologists.

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services Location: Bluffton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide intensive care for trauma patients, including ventilator management and titrating IV drips. Ideal for experienced critical care RNs who are confident with fast changes and protocol-driven care.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Bluffton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on CT and CT angiography exams using advanced imaging systems. You’ll handle contrast procedures, follow strict radiation safety rules, and coordinate closely with physicians and nursing staff.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: Bluffton, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support EP doctors with ablations, device implants, and advanced rhythm testing. Great for someone who knows cardiac anatomy and enjoys working with high-tech imaging, mapping, and recording equipment.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

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