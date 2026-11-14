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Bluffdale
Bluffdale Fire Shares Home Fireplace Safety Tips
12 days ago
The Bluffdale City Fire Department is urging residents to use extra care with home fireplaces as cold weather arrives. Have your chimney and fireplace inspected every year and cleaned when needed, use a sturdy screen to stop sparks, never burn trash, cardboard, or treated wood, and always make sure the fire is fully out before you leave or go to bed.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bluffdale City Fire Department
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