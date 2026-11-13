Bluefield’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options for nurses and CNAs. If you want steady hours and strong benefits close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Bluestone Health & Rehabilitation / Bluestone Senior Living

Bluestone Health & Rehabilitation / Bluestone Senior Living Location: Bluefield, WV

Type: Part-time (with options for full-time and PRN mentioned)

(with options for full-time and PRN mentioned) Salary: Not listed (competitive hourly pay + shift differentials)

Team-focused long-term care and skilled nursing facility caring for seniors. Offers daily pay access, comprehensive benefits, PTO, predictable schedules, tuition help, and growth paths (CNA → LPN/RN). Great fit if you’re an LPN who wants strong support, good staffing ratios, and a stable, caring environment.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Bluefield, WV

Type: Part-time (weekend day shifts; full-time and PRN options mentioned)

(weekend day shifts; full-time and PRN options mentioned) Salary: $30–$35/hr + weekly pay

Provide 1:1 skilled nursing care for an adult patient at home on weekend shifts. You get weekly direct deposit, flexible scheduling, health/vision/dental, 401(k), PTO, and strong local clinical support. Ideal if you’re an RN who likes a calmer pace and building a close relationship with one patient at a time.

Employer: Bluestone Health & Rehabilitation

Bluestone Health & Rehabilitation Location: Bluefield, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive salary + benefits)

Hands-on role helping residents with walking, range-of-motion, transfers, self-feeding, and other restorative programs so they can stay as independent as possible. Must have an active CNA license. Offers competitive pay, generous PTO, 401(k), daily pay access, full benefits, wellness program, and CEU/license renewal reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare roles in Bluefield tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.