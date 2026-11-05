🚧 Bluefield WV: Multiple Auto Body & Paint Jobs With $100K+ Potential

Bluefield’s auto shops are busy, and skilled body and paint techs are in demand. If you’ve got collision or refinishing experience, there are solid full-time options right in town.

Employer: Bill Cole Automall

Bill Cole Automall Location: Bluefield, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (sign-on bonus offered)

Repair and refinish damaged vehicles using hand tools, power tools, and spray equipment. This role is ideal if you like detailed collision work, staying current on repair methods, and working in a busy dealership body shop.

Employer: Bill Cole Automall

Bill Cole Automall Location: Bluefield, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly wage, based on experience

Full-time painter role for someone with 3+ years experience in base/clear, priming, masking, and blocking. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, and 401(k) options.

Employer: Bill Cole Automall

Location: Bluefield, WV

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$110,000 per year, based on experience, skill, and productivity

Flexible opening for body techs, collision repair techs, and automotive painters—you can specialize in body, paint, or both. Highlights include $100K+ earning potential, air-conditioned shop, 401(k) with match, health/dental/vision/life insurance, PTO, paid training, and advancement opportunities. B- and C-level techs are also welcome.

If one of these looks close to what you do, take 5 minutes today to click through, skim the details, and send an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.