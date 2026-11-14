Blue Springs has a nice mix of steady grocery and hotel work right now. Good options if you like staying active and helping people face‑to‑face.

Employer: Cosentino's Food Stores

Cosentino's Food Stores Location: Blue Springs, MO (1305 NW State Route 7)

(1305 NW State Route 7) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

This role is all about helping customers at the deli counter, keeping food areas clean, and following health and safety rules. Good fit if you like a fast pace, working with food, and don’t mind cooler/freezer temps and some lifting.

Employer: Price Chopper / Cosentino’s

Location: Blue Springs, MO (1305 NW State Route 7)

(1305 NW State Route 7) Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Same core deli work—customer service, food prep support, stocking, and cleaning—but with part-time hours. Nice option if you want grocery experience without a full-time schedule.

Employer: OHM Hospitality

Location: Blue Springs, MO 64015

Type: Full-time (in person)

(in person) Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

You’ll split time between laundry and cleaning guest rooms, keeping linens fresh and rooms ready. Day shifts, Sundays required, with paid vacation, PTO, holiday pay, and employee discounts for folks who are dependable and like staying on their feet.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.