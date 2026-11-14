Blue Springs healthcare is buzzing right now, with hospitals and clinics hiring across nursing, therapy, and physician roles. If you’re in healthcare and want to stay local, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: St. Mary's Medical Center

St. Mary's Medical Center Location: Blue Springs, MO

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about inpatient wound care—assessing skin, managing dressings, preventing pressure injuries, and educating bedside staff. Great fit if you’re an RN who likes being the go-to resource and want wound care certification within your first year.

Employer: Jackson County Gastroenterology / St. Mary's Medical Center

Jackson County Gastroenterology / Location: Blue Springs, MO (Kansas City Metro)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Guaranteed salary year 1; production-based after (exact amount not listed)

Join an established GI practice with immediate volume, partnership after one year, and optional advanced procedures (ERCP a plus). Includes inpatient and outpatient work, 1:8 call, ASC ownership opportunity, and full benefits.

Employer: St. Mary's Medical Center

St. Mary's Medical Center Location: Blue Springs, MO

Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Competitive salary guarantee + production bonus (exact amount not listed)

Hospital-employed role doing general interventional work (no structural) with a busy, established team of cardiologists and NPs. Offers sign-on bonus, relocation, CME, malpractice with tail, and a supportive office attached to the hospital.

Employer: Core Medical Center

Location: Blue Springs, MO & Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: $40–$60/hour (based on experience, qualifications, availability, licensure)

Work with a multidisciplinary rehab team treating work comp, MVA, and orthopedic cases. Comes with 401(k) match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and modern rehab equipment in a collaborative setting.

Employer: Core Medical Center

Location: Missouri & Kansas (remote from Blue Springs area)

Type: Full-time, Remote or Hybrid

Salary: $40–$50/hour (based on experience, qualifications, availability, licensure)

Ideal if you want flexibility and telehealth work, focusing on workers’ comp, occupational medicine, and injury rehab. Option for fully remote or hybrid, with rehab tech support and training in telehealth and return-to-work programs.

Employer: Core Medical Center

Location: Blue Springs, MO

Type: Full-time potential; part-time 2–3 days/week to start

Salary: Part-time: $40–$45/hour; Full-time potential: $85,000–$110,000/year

Join a fast-paced pain management team doing injections, image-guided procedures, and care planning. Training is provided, and benefits may include health, dental/vision, 401(k), PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Core Medical Center

Location: Blue Springs, MO & Overland Park, KS

Type: Full-time or Part-time, On-site

Salary: $30–$40 per productive patient care hour

Provide therapeutic massage as part of a medical rehab team treating musculoskeletal, work comp, and MVA patients. Flexible hours, paid training, and a modern, multidisciplinary clinic environment.

Employer: Blue Springs Wellness & Rehabilitation

Location: Blue Springs, MO

Type: Full-time, Nights (6:00 PM – 6:00 AM)

Salary: CMT rate + shift differential (exact amount not listed); paid CMT rate for full 12-hour shift

Unique split shift where you work as a CMT 6p–10p and CNA 10p–6a, under new management with Daily Pay, PTO, 401(k), and health benefits. Great if you’re CMT/CNA certified and want steady nights with a team focused on culture and resident care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing and may flex for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.