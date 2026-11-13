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👔 Blue Springs, MO Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Blue Springs has some solid leadership roles open right now, from corporate program work to hands-on property and restaurant management.
Here are a few standout Executive & Management jobs hiring in Blue Springs, MO:
Program Manager, DSP DA Services Partner (DDSP)
- Employer: Amazon.com Services LLC
- Location: Blue Springs, MO (supports multiple regions; 50%+ travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $74,200 – $129,800/year (for Blue Springs, MO)
Lead capacity planning and risk management for Amazon’s Last Mile delivery network, supporting 40+ delivery stations and Delivery Service Partners. This role is very data-heavy (Excel + SQL), highly cross-functional, and mixes strategy, consulting, and on-site visits.
Assistant Property Manager I – Friendship Manor
- Employer: National Church Residences
- Location: Friendship Manor, Blue Springs, MO (60-unit senior community)
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Support daily operations at a senior affordable housing community, focusing on resident relations, leasing, rent collection, and HUD/Section 8 compliance. This is a great fit if you have HUD and Yardi experience and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, tuition help).
General Manager
- Employer: Independent McDonald’s Franchisee
- Location: Blue Springs, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run a high-volume McDonald’s restaurant, leading department and shift managers to hit goals in quality, service, and cleanliness. Ideal if you have prior GM or strong restaurant/hospitality leadership experience and want a role with training, advancement potential, and a full benefits package (vacation, holidays, insurance, tuition programs).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you can really tell if it’s a match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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