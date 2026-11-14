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What the New York Rangers can learn from division rivals
By Brandon Cohen,2 days ago
As the New York Rangers attempt to jockey for position in the Metropolitan Division, it can be fascinating to think of the differences each year. Last season, division rivals Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers were eyeing playoff spots, while this year they may end up fighting for a top 3 draft pick. Last season, the New Jersey Devils were the disappointments of the league, whereas this year, the Devils have clearly shown a bright future ahead. The New York Rangers can learn from division rivals as the season continues and they attempt to flip from lottery pick to playoff contender.