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Rewatch the New York Rangers 2nd period goal barrage against the Vancouver Canucks
By Johnluke Chaparro,2 days ago
Suppose you’ve been following my YouTube channel (Note from Dave: You should. No ads, nothing. Just good videos. Give JL a like and a subscribe). In that case, you know I enjoy covering major events during the New York Rangers (and New York Mets) season and documenting how different broadcast feeds present those moments. Let’s rewatch the New York Rangers 2nd period goal barrage against the Vancouver Canucks.