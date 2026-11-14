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New York Rangers Game 21 Open Thread: Rangers at Vancouver Canucks
By Dave Shapiro,11 days ago
The New York Rangers wrap up their Western Canada road trip tonight in Vancouver, having gone 2-1 thus far and already meeting expectations of four points on the trip. Vancouver is not a good hockey team, but they do win games occasionally and have a strong top line that can punish the Rangers if they take Vancouver lightly. The Rangers made the Calgary Flames game much closer than it needed to be, so hopefully that’s a lesson learned in getting things done right. This is not a game that should be close.