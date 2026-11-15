Blue Ridge has a nice mix of front-line customer service roles right now, from retail to banking. Good options here if you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 4157 E First Street, Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Type: Full-time (posting also notes part-time)

Full-time (posting also notes part-time) Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy Dollar Tree store — from opening/closing and cash deposits to stocking, displays, and coaching team members. This is a good fit if you have retail or grocery experience, can lift up to 55 lbs, and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Truist

Truist Location: Blue Ridge, GA

Type: Part-time (20 hours/week), Regular

Salary: Not listed

Blend teller work with customer service and light sales at a local Truist branch. You’ll handle client transactions, help people with online and mobile banking, and do some outbound calls, with access to bank benefits for teammates working 20+ hours/week.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Blue Ridge, GA

Type: Part-time or full-time (posting says position can be either)

Part-time or full-time (posting says position can be either) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level sales role helping DIY customers with parts, basic installs (like batteries and wipers), and store upkeep. Good for someone who likes cars, can lift up to 50 lbs regularly, and is comfortable working varied days, evenings, and weekends.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway — the full posting often lists other shifts or nearby openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.