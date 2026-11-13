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Blue Ridge
Humane Society receives 170 comfort quilts
10 days ago
The Humane Society of Blue Ridge has received over 170 handmade kennel quilts from Kennel Quilts, a volunteer group that gives quilts to animal shelters hit by natural disasters. The quilts will help give extra comfort to dogs recently taken in from Fannin County Animal Control after flooding in the local community.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Humane Society of Blue Ridge
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