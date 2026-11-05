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Blue Ridge
🚨 Extended water outage in Sweet Haven Subdivision
3 days ago
🚨 Extended water outage in Sweet Haven Subdivision
Residents in Sweet Haven Subdivision, located off Curtis Switch Road in Blue Ridge, GA, will be without water for an extended time.
City staff have not provided an estimated time for restoration yet.
If you live in this area, please:
- Store and conserve any remaining water you may have on hand
- Make backup plans for drinking water, cooking, and basic hygiene
- Check on neighbors who may need extra help
The alert was posted on November 5, 2026. Watch for further updates from the City of Blue Ridge as more information becomes available.
More Info: Alert Center • Water Outage - Sweet Haven Subdivis...
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