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Stitched with Love: Rockwall’s Bee Sew Blessed Ministry Shares Comfort One Quilt at a Time
By Editor,2 days ago
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX (Nov. 14, 2026) What is in a quilt? Gone are the days of making a quilt just to keep you warm. They still do keep us warm, but they are truly an artform now. Today’s quilters can spend hours creating masterpieces filled with love, prayers, wonders and surprises. It is such a blessing to be the recipient of a beloved quilt and be wrapped in a hug.