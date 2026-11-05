🏭 Blue Earth, MN Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Blue Earth’s plants are busy right now, and a few solid manufacturing roles are open with steady hours and benefits. If you like hands-on work and clear routines, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kerry

Kerry Location: Blue Earth, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.93/hour

Highlights: Mix and certify large batches of dry food ingredients that go into products eaten around the world. This role is great if you’re detail-focused, can lift 50 lb bags repeatedly, and like working more independently in a production setting. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with company contribution, and more.

Employer: Kerry

Kerry Location: Blue Earth, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.34/hour

Highlights: Entry-level job on cereal/ingredient packaging lines with rotating tasks like palletizing, shrink wrapping, cleaning, and basic line work. Good fit if you’ve done manual labor in the last 5 years, can lift up to 50 lbs (sometimes more with help), and don’t mind warm, dusty conditions at times. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with company contribution, and more.

Employer: Tafco Equipment

Location: Blue Earth, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32–$40/hour (based on skills and experience)

(based on skills and experience) Highlights: Lead daily plant operations, supervise production workers, and keep safety, quality, and efficiency on track. This is a strong step-up role if you have some manufacturing background and want to move into leadership with health, dental, vision, holidays, and PTO after 60 days.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.