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Blue Earth
📢 Blue Earth seeks bids to remove 35 ash trees by Jan 2027
2 days ago
📢 City seeking bids to remove 35 ash trees
The City of Blue Earth is asking for written proposals from qualified tree service providers to remove 35 mature ash trees from city parks and right-of-way areas.
The work includes:
- Tree and stump removal
- Debris removal from the site
Key details:
- Work must be fully completed by January 31, 2027
- A pre-bid site walk-through is required before you submit a proposal
- Written proposals are due by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2026
A full Request for Proposal (RFP) document is available as “RFP-Tree-Removal” on the city’s website. If you run or work for a tree service company, this could be a good local contract opportunity.
More Info: City of Blue Earth - Request for Proposal - Ash Tr...
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