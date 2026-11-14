Blue Bell’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on support or business-focused work. Here are a few IT roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Old Republic Commercial Risk

Old Republic Commercial Risk Location: Blue Bell, PA (Hybrid)

Type: Temporary

Salary: Not listed

Support the Product and IS teams during a major company transformation. You’ll write specs, help with testing, create reports on vendor issues, and suggest process improvements—great if you enjoy detailed work and owning your projects.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Location: Blue Bell, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000 – $75,000/year

Onsite field support role in a manufacturing environment, covering tickets, incident management, IMAC, network/server smart hands, and meeting room/printer/factory PC support. Comes with a full TCS benefits package (medical, 401k, bonuses, paid time off, and more) and room to grow into an ops lead.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.