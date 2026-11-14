Blue Bell’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand in women’s health, senior care, and dental. If you’re in patient care and want steady hours close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Axia Women's Health – Center for Total Women's Health

Axia Women's Health – Center for Total Women's Health Location: Blue Bell, PA (also covers Lansdale & Pottstown )

(also covers ) Type: Full-time, on-site

Hours: Office hours 7:30a–4p , Fridays 7:30a–2p , 1 evening/week to 6:45p

Office hours , Fridays , to 6:45p Salary: Not listed (final offer based on experience and credentials)

Not listed (final offer based on experience and credentials) Highlights: Work with the nation’s largest community-based women’s health network in OB/GYN and related care. Role includes rooming patients, vitals, injections, blood draws, lab prep, NSTs, and helping with office procedures, plus mentoring new CMAs.

Work with the nation’s largest community-based women’s health network in OB/GYN and related care. Role includes rooming patients, vitals, injections, blood draws, lab prep, NSTs, and helping with office procedures, plus mentoring new CMAs. Perks: 401(k) with immediate match, generous PTO, multiple medical plan options, Axia-paid life, STD/LTD, counseling services, and a wide range of optional benefits.

Employer: Private general dental practice

Private general dental practice Location: Blue Bell, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed) Highlights: Family-owned practice serving Blue Bell for 60+ years , with strong support for hygienists and 60 minutes per adult patient . Great fit for both experienced hygienists and new grads who want time to give thorough care.

Family-owned practice serving Blue Bell for , with strong support for hygienists and . Great fit for both who want time to give thorough care. Perks: 401(k) & profit sharing, tuition assistance, training and development, employee discounts, and a tight-knit, long-term team.

Employer: Morningside House Senior Living (Morningside House of Blue Bell)

(Morningside House of Blue Bell) Location: Blue Bell, PA

Type: Full-time, Part-time, or Per Diem/PRN

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Competitive pay (exact amount not listed) Highlights: Provide licensed nursing care in a personal care and memory care community, including meds, assessments, service plans, and family/physician communication. Opportunity to grow into leadership and support care staff.

Provide licensed nursing care in a community, including meds, assessments, service plans, and family/physician communication. Opportunity to grow into leadership and support care staff. Perks: Attendance bonus (up to $3,000/year), referral bonuses, survey bonuses, 401(k) match, PTO (for FT and PT), tuition reimbursement, holiday pay, medical/dental/vision, employer-paid life and hospital insurance, and employee discount program.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.