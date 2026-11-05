🍽️ Blue Bell PA Food Jobs: Multiple Restaurant & Lead Cook Roles

Blue Bell’s food scene is busy, and local spots are staffing up. If you like fast-paced kitchens or guest-facing roles, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cedarbrook Country Club

Location: Blue Bell, PA

Type: Full-time, Seasonal (Nov–Dec 2026)

Pay: From $25.00/hour, ~36–40 hours/week

Lead the line in a private country club kitchen during the busy holiday season. You’ll run multiple stations, support à la carte and banquet events, and help guide other cooks while keeping quality and cleanliness high.

Employer: Wonder

Location: Blue Bell, PA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $18.00/hour (overnights +$2.00/hour; extra pay for certifications and trainer roles)

Hands-on role in a modern restaurant concept bringing chef-driven menus to guests. You’ll prep food, help customers with orders and pickups, keep the space spotless, and get a free shift meal, employee discount, holiday pay, and access to benefits if eligible.

Employer: Wonder

Location: Blue Bell, PA

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $21.50/hour (overnights +$2.00/hour)

Lead shifts for a fast-moving restaurant, guiding the team through opening, service, and closing. You’ll oversee kitchen operations, food quality, safety, and training, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), holiday pay, and growth opportunities if eligible.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.