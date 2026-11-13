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📣 Blue Ash, OH Sales & Marketing – Multiple Full-Time Roles
Blue Ash has a small but mighty sales and fundraising scene right now, with a mix of commission-heavy and mission-driven roles. If you like being out in the community and building relationships, these are worth a look.
Licensed Insurance Sales Agent (Field Role)
- Employer: Kemper
- Location: Blue Ash, OH (field-based, local travel)
- Type: Full-time with benefits
- Salary: Fully commission-based + uncapped commissions + up to $4,750 in first-year bonuses for fully licensed agents
You’ll manage an assigned book of business, make home visits to serve existing customers, and sell new life, health, and P&C policies. This role is great if you want control over your income, like face-to-face sales, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, 401(k) match, paid vacation) while working fairly independently.
Senior Development Director (Fundraising & Events)
- Employer: American Heart Association
- Location: Blue Ash, OH / Cincinnati area (field-based, hybrid schedule)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive base + incentive pay based on fundraising targets (exact amount not listed)
Lead major campaigns like CycleNation and the Heart Mini Marathon & Walk, manage one Development Director, and build corporate sponsorships and donor relationships. Good fit if you have 5+ years in fundraising or sales, enjoy planning big community events, and want strong benefits, PTO, and tuition assistance while working for a health-focused nonprofit.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists related roles or ways to join their talent community.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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