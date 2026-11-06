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Maryville

📅 Excel charts class at Blount County Library Nov. 9

8 days ago
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📅 Learn Excel Charts at Blount County Public Library

Want your spreadsheets to actually make sense at a glance? This class will show you how to turn your numbers into clear, eye-catching charts and graphs in Excel.

When: Monday, November 9, 2026, 12:30 PM
Where: Blount County Public Library, 508 N. Cusick Street, Maryville, TN 37804
What: Tech Classes @ BCPL: Excel Charts – Turn Numbers into Visuals
Cost: Not listed
Registration: Registration is required. Use the “Register here” link provided with the event listing.

You’ll learn how to create and customize charts so you can present information visually and make your data easier to understand.

More Info: Calendar • Tech Classes @ BCPL: Excel Charts-Turn...

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