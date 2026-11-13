📢 Blount County Schools earns an “A” rating (94) on the Alabama State Report Card!

The district shared that this 94 score reflects the hard work and commitment of students, teachers, administrators, staff, families, and community partners across Blount County Schools.

They say they’re proud of the progress being made in schools throughout the district and grateful to everyone who has helped support student success.

There’s no specific event or meeting tied to this—just a moment to celebrate a strong district-wide result for Blount County Schools.