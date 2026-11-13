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Blount County
📢 Blount County Schools scores 94 “A” on state report card
10 days ago
📢 Blount County Schools earns an “A” rating (94) on the Alabama State Report Card!
The district shared that this 94 score reflects the hard work and commitment of students, teachers, administrators, staff, families, and community partners across Blount County Schools.
They say they’re proud of the progress being made in schools throughout the district and grateful to everyone who has helped support student success.
There’s no specific event or meeting tied to this—just a moment to celebrate a strong district-wide result for Blount County Schools.
More Info: Blount County Earns an "A"! | News Details
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