📅 Free percussion concert at Mitrani Hall

The CU–Bloomsburg Percussion Ensemble is giving a free concert on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. at the Pettit Center for the Arts, Mitrani Hall in Bloomsburg.

The performance is free and open to the public, so anyone can come enjoy the music.

The student ensemble will perform works including “Diablo,” “Chopsticks,” “Xerosis,” “Triskaidekaphobia,” “Combination Lock,” “Hydra,” “The Gilded Age,” and “Marimba Concerto (Movement 1)” with featured soloists Alyssa Vasyanovich and Wrenn Underkoffler.

The group is directed by Dr. Gifford Howarth, associate professor of music at Commonwealth University–Bloomsburg.

Just show up at Mitrani Hall a little before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 to grab a seat.