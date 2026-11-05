🚌 Bloomsburg, PA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Bloomsburg has some solid driving and operations roles right now, from town public works to local and regional trucking. If you like being on the road and staying close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Town of Bloomsburg

Town of Bloomsburg Location: Bloomsburg, PA

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: From $50,444/year

Operate dump trucks, loaders, snowplows, backhoes and more while helping keep town roads, facilities, and recycling routes in good shape. Great fit if you have public works or construction experience and a PA CDL (Class B, able to get Class A in 6 months) and don’t mind outdoor work in all seasons.

Employer: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Location: Bloomsburg, PA (local routes)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Drivers in this role have achieved about $88,000/year

Local intermodal driving with home time and steady work, using 100% company-owned equipment and express access at railyard gates. Pay includes $0.57–$0.62 per mile plus extra for stops, detention, hazmat loads, and more, with PTO from day one, 401(k) with match, and health benefits after 30 days. Requires Class A CDL and 3+ months trucking experience.

Employer: Steve Shannon Tire Company

Location: 925 Millville Rd, Bloomsburg, PA

Type: Full-time, first shift, Monday–Friday

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Daytime delivery role hauling truck tires to local customers, loading/unloading, collecting payments, and handling returns. Good for someone with 1+ year delivery driving, a clean driving record, DOT medical card, and the ability to lift 50 lbs throughout the day, plus solid benefits and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on hours, routes, and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.