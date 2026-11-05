Bloomington residents can test their knowledge and compete for prizes in new trivia championship series next month

Bloomington, Indiana – Bloomington’s trivia title comes with more than one route to the final. A team can earn its place with a single winning night, while a strong running point total could also put it in contention for the championship.

That gives teams in the Bloomington Trivia Championship Series two reasons to keep their eyes on the questions: prizes for the night’s top finishers and a chance to compete for the overall crown on December 4.

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City of Bloomington Parks and Recreation is organizing the series at Switchyard Park. Teams can have up to six members, and registration costs $32 per team for each night they enter. The listed event runs for three hours.

The competition builds toward a Championship Tournament, with the winning team from each trivia night automatically qualifying. Teams that do not secure a nightly victory still have another possible path.

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Organizers say cumulative point leaders also have a chance to qualify, making points earned throughout the series part of the larger contest.

At the end of the series, the qualifying teams will face off for the title of Bloomington’s Trivia Champions. Until then, each night offers its own rewards, with prizes going to the top three teams.

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For participants, that format puts both individual results and the running standings in play. Winning a night guarantees a tournament berth; accumulating points offers another opportunity, though organizers describe that route as a chance to qualify rather than an automatic entry.

Teams should sign up by the registration deadline through the city’s online registration page. Limited registration will also be available on-site. The $32 fee covers one team for one night, so teams planning multiple appearances should account for a separate registration cost each time.

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The Cabin Restaurant and Lounge will be on-site with food, soda, beer and wine available, adding a dining option to the trivia gathering.

The series gives Bloomington teams a clear goal beyond their next correct answer: earn a qualifying spot, reach the December 4 tournament and take a shot at the city’s trivia crown.

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