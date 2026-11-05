Bloomington considers cutting public park hours as vandalism and illegal activity raise growing concerns

Bloomington, Indiana – Bloomington’s debate over park hours comes down to a difficult balance: keeping public spaces accessible while responding to growing problems on park property. Parks and Recreation is considering shorter hours as a possible way to address vandalism, disruptive behavior and illegal activity.

For residents, there are two opportunities to weigh in before any change takes shape: an online feedback form due Nov. 10 and a public Park Board meeting two days later.

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The department says increasing incidents on park properties prompted the review. It is evaluating whether reducing operating hours could help address those concerns while maintaining public access to city parks. The announcement does not specify the proposed opening and closing times or how much the current schedule could change.

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The Board of Park Commissioners will consider changes at its regular meeting Thursday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 401 N. Morton St. Members of the public are invited and encouraged to attend and share their views.

That discussion will put both parts of the department’s stated goal before the board: addressing problems on park grounds and preserving access for the people who use them. Shorter hours remain under consideration; the announcement does not present them as an adopted policy.

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Residents can also submit their thoughts and ideas through the city’s park hours feedback form. The deadline for those responses is Tuesday, Nov. 10, ahead of the board’s Thursday meeting.

The request for input gives park users a chance to explain how a change in hours could affect their access and to offer ideas for the board’s consideration. Feedback can be shared online before the deadline or in person during the meeting.

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For now, the central question remains whether a shorter daily schedule would help the department respond to the reported problems while keeping parks available to the public. Residents’ next chance to join that discussion is approaching, with written feedback due Nov. 10 and the board taking up the issue Nov. 12.

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