Bloomington directs $55,000 toward digital opportunity projects benefiting families, veterans and vulnerable residents

Bloomington, Indiana – Bloomington’s latest investment in technology reaches well beyond buying computers. From one-on-one help for older adults to internet service at sober living residences, $55,000 in city grants will support 13 organizations working to make digital access part of everyday life.

The awards reflect the many places where that access matters: school, housing, online safety and the transition back into the community. Now in its seventh year, the Digital Opportunity Grants program backs local projects that help people get connected and build the skills to use technology.

The city’s Information & Technology Services Department funds the program through its annual budget. This round drew 18 applications, including six from organizations applying for the first time, according to Digital Opportunity Specialist Tracy Gander.

“This is the seventh year the City has invested in Digital Opportunity initiatives, and we’re thrilled to see so many organizations committed to advancing digital opportunity in our community,” Gander said.

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The largest award, $10,450, went to Binary Heart Inc for its Digital Dreams Initiative 2026. The Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington received $7,470 for the 2026 BGCB Bee Safe Online Project, while the Housing Authority of Bloomington was awarded $7,000 for Digital Opportunity Empowerment: Self-Sufficiency Through Digital Access. Together, those three grants account for $24,920 of the total funding.

Other awards will support direct instruction and individual assistance. El Centro Comunal/La Central Latina received $5,350 for Computer Literacy Training. Area 10 Agency on Aging was awarded $2,550 for Building Digital Confidence: One-on-One Technology Assistance for Seniors.

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Two additional projects focus on veterans and young people. American Legion Auxiliary Unit 18 received $3,800 for Tech 4 Vets, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Indiana secured $4,300 for Safe, Smart & Secure.

Internet access itself remains another part of the funding picture. Courage to Change Sober Living received $3,000 for Internet Services for Residences. The Monroe County Community School Corporation was awarded $2,000 for Expanding Internet Access for Monroe County Low Income Students.

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The city also awarded $3,220 to Pathways for Your Path Digital Navigation Hub and $1,800 to New Leaf New Life for Reentry Connection. Those projects are among the community-based efforts supported through this year’s grants.

The remaining awards support technology infrastructure and an expanded kiosk project. Monroe County CASA received $2,080 for Training Technology Infrastructure, while Bloomington’s Community & Family Resources Department received $1,980 for the Helping Bloomington Monroe Kiosk Project Expansion.

Across the program, the city sought nonprofit proposals addressing several connected needs: affordable broadband, access to computing devices, and the knowledge and confidence required to use the internet effectively. Proposals could also address community access gaps identified in Bloomington’s Digital Opportunity Strategic Plan.

That approach gives the grants a broad reach. Some funded projects center on a connection or a device; others focus on instruction, assistance or safer use of online services. The common aim is to reduce barriers that keep residents from participating in an increasingly digital world.

“I’m excited by the diverse group of dedicated nonprofits who applied and look forward to seeing how we can work together to close the digital divide in the coming year,” Gander said.

More information about the grants and the city’s broader work is available through Bloomington’s Digital Opportunity program.

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