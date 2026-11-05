“Affordability is my top priority”: Governor Mike Braun announces another 30 days of fuel tax relief for Indiana residents across all 92 counties

Indianapolis, Indiana – Indiana’s corn and soybean harvest is moving ahead, and so are the fuel bills that come with it. For farmers hauling crops and families filling their tanks, another month of state tax relief will keep some of those costs down through December 4.

Governor Mike Braun signed two executive orders this week to continue the relief, pairing a statewide gasoline tax suspension with special diesel provisions for agricultural and timber operations. The action extends measures his administration has made part of its push to address affordability.

Under Executive Order 26-35, Indiana’s energy emergency will continue for another 30 days, beginning November 5 and ending December 4. During that period, collection of both the Gasoline Excise Tax and the Gasoline Usage Tax remains suspended across all 92 counties. The measure continues the statewide emergency originally declared August 7. The orders are available through the governor’s executive orders page.

“Affordability is my top priority, and I’m using every tool available to help Hoosier families and farmers save money at the pump. We’re keeping these savings for Hoosier families and farmers in place for another month while protecting funding for our roads and infrastructure,” Braun said.

The latest extension carries forward a fuel affordability effort Braun began in April. His office credits those earlier actions with helping Indiana offer the nation’s most affordable gasoline throughout the summer. This week’s decision keeps the tax suspensions in place as the state moves further into fall.

For farmers, the second order addresses a different part of the fuel bill. It continues the suspension of special fuel restrictions, allowing farmers and timber harvesters to use dyed diesel in qualifying highway vehicles when those vehicles are engaged in agricultural or timber harvesting operations.

That provision comes as farmers harvest corn and soybeans across Indiana. The governor’s office pointed to the timing as a reason the continued relief matters, saying the savings would help reduce transportation costs during harvest.

The diesel provision applies to qualifying vehicles and operations. It continues the existing allowance for farmers and timber harvesters alongside the broader gasoline tax relief available statewide.

Keeping those savings in place also puts attention on how Indiana will maintain funding for the roads those vehicles use. Braun said his administration remains committed to making local governments whole while the fuel tax suspensions continue.

For state transportation work, the administration plans to use current reserves so the Indiana Department of Transportation highway fund can support all fiscal year 2027 projects and maintenance without interruption.

The governor is presenting those commitments together: another month of lower fuel tax costs for households and qualifying operations, with road work continuing as planned. December 4 is the endpoint of the latest gasoline tax extension, giving Hoosiers a defined period of continued relief as harvest and other fall travel continue.

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