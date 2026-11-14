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🍽️ Multiple Bloomington Food Service Manager Jobs Now Hiring
Bloomington’s restaurant scene is busy, and managers are in demand. Here are several full-time roles with room to grow if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.
Assistant Manager – Burger King (Store 21605)
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)
- Location: 360 Central Parkway MOA, Bloomington, MN 55425
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role helping run a busy Burger King near Mall of America. You’ll lead shifts, coach team members, handle scheduling, inventory, and guest experience, with 1–2 years of supervisor experience preferred and strong growth potential inside a large franchise.
Shift Manager – Pizza Hut (Store 39348)
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza (Pizza Hut franchise)
- Location: 7844 Portland Ave, Bloomington, MN 55420
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run day-to-day operations at this Pizza Hut, from training and supervising crew to keeping food safety and service standards high. Perks may include tuition help, free GED, wellness programs, and Daily Pay access, based on eligibility.
Shift Manager – Pizza Hut (Store 39360)
- Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza (Pizza Hut franchise)
- Location: 3701 W Old Shakopee Rd Ste 200, Bloomington, MN 55431
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar Shift Manager role at another Bloomington Pizza Hut location. You’ll lead shifts, support the restaurant managers, and interact with guests, with access to the same benefit options like discount programs, education support, and Daily Pay, if eligible.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.