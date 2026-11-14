Bloomington’s restaurant scene is busy, and managers are in demand. Here are several full-time roles with room to grow if you like fast-paced, people-focused work.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise) Location: 360 Central Parkway MOA, Bloomington, MN 55425

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role helping run a busy Burger King near Mall of America. You’ll lead shifts, coach team members, handle scheduling, inventory, and guest experience, with 1–2 years of supervisor experience preferred and strong growth potential inside a large franchise.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza (Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza (Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 7844 Portland Ave, Bloomington, MN 55420

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run day-to-day operations at this Pizza Hut, from training and supervising crew to keeping food safety and service standards high. Perks may include tuition help, free GED, wellness programs, and Daily Pay access, based on eligibility.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza (Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc / Ayvaz Pizza (Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 3701 W Old Shakopee Rd Ste 200, Bloomington, MN 55431

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar Shift Manager role at another Bloomington Pizza Hut location. You’ll lead shifts, support the restaurant managers, and interact with guests, with access to the same benefit options like discount programs, education support, and Daily Pay, if eligible.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.