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Bloomington
🏥 Bloomington, MN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Flexible Roles
12 days ago
Bloomington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes surgical support. Here are several local roles with solid pay and flexible hours.
Resident Assistant (Overnight, Hayden Grove)
- Employer: Great Lakes Management
- Location: Bloomington, MN
- Type: Internship (Overnight, part-time and full-time available)
- Pay: $18.00 – $24.00/hour
- Perks: Shift differentials, 401(k) match, daily pay, free chef-prepared meal every shift
This role is all about direct resident care—helping with daily activities, offering emotional support, and joining in meals and activities. Good fit if you like building relationships and want experience in assisted living or long-term care.
Occupational Therapist (OT) or Certified OTA
- Employer: Bloomington Wellness & Rehab (Bloomington Wellness Center, PA)
- Location: Bloomington, MN
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hour, 10–30 hours/week
- Perks: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, CE credits, flexible schedule
Outpatient spinal and musculoskeletal rehab with training on MedX equipment and a flexible schedule you help design. Great for new grads or experienced OTs/COTAs who want hands-on work without hospital shifts.
Registered Nurse, Ambulatory Clinic – Primary Care
- Employer: HealthPartners / Park Nicollet
- Location: Bloomington, MN
- Type: .8 FTE (32 hrs/week), Monday–Friday 8:45am–5:15pm
- Pay: Not listed
Clinic RN role mixing phone triage and in-person care—immunizations, injections, assessments, and patient education. Ideal if you want weekday hours, a diverse patient panel, and to work at the top of your license in a team setting.
Surgical Instrument Room Specialist – Orthopedic ASC
- Employer: HealthPartners / TRIA Orthopedic Surgery Center
- Location: Bloomington, MN
- Type: Part-time, Mon–Fri rotating day/evening shifts (between 6am–11pm)
- Pay: Not listed
- Requirements: Sterile Processing/Central Service/Surgical Tech program with hands-on clinical experience; certification (CBSPD or IAHCSMM) within 18 months
You’ll handle decontamination, assembly, sterilization, and tracking of surgical instruments for a busy ortho surgery center. Good match if you like detailed, technical work that directly supports safe surgeries.
Chiropractor – Full-Time or Part-Time
- Employer: Bloomington Wellness Center, PA
- Location: Bloomington, MN
- Type: Full-time or part-time, in person
- Pay: $50,000 – $80,000/year
- Perks: 401(k) match, health and malpractice insurance compensation, PTO, flexible schedule, growth and potential leadership/ownership
Join a rehab-focused wellness team with an established patient base and strong support staff. Great for new or experienced DCs who want to grow a long-term practice in a collaborative setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many local employers are flexible on hours and experience for the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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