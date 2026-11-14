Bloomington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to behind-the-scenes surgical support. Here are several local roles with solid pay and flexible hours.

Employer: Great Lakes Management

Great Lakes Management Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Internship (Overnight, part-time and full-time available)

Internship (Overnight, available) Pay: $18.00 – $24.00/hour

Perks: Shift differentials, 401(k) match, daily pay, free chef-prepared meal every shift

This role is all about direct resident care—helping with daily activities, offering emotional support, and joining in meals and activities. Good fit if you like building relationships and want experience in assisted living or long-term care.

Employer: Bloomington Wellness & Rehab (Bloomington Wellness Center, PA)

(Bloomington Wellness Center, PA) Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Part-time , in person

, in person Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hour , 10–30 hours/week

, Perks: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, CE credits, flexible schedule

Outpatient spinal and musculoskeletal rehab with training on MedX equipment and a flexible schedule you help design. Great for new grads or experienced OTs/COTAs who want hands-on work without hospital shifts.

Employer: HealthPartners / Park Nicollet

Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: .8 FTE (32 hrs/week) , Monday–Friday 8:45am–5:15pm

, Monday–Friday 8:45am–5:15pm Pay: Not listed

Clinic RN role mixing phone triage and in-person care—immunizations, injections, assessments, and patient education. Ideal if you want weekday hours, a diverse patient panel, and to work at the top of your license in a team setting.

Employer: HealthPartners / TRIA Orthopedic Surgery Center

Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Part-time , Mon–Fri rotating day/evening shifts (between 6am–11pm)

, Mon–Fri rotating day/evening shifts (between 6am–11pm) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Requirements: Sterile Processing/Central Service/Surgical Tech program with hands-on clinical experience; certification (CBSPD or IAHCSMM) within 18 months

You’ll handle decontamination, assembly, sterilization, and tracking of surgical instruments for a busy ortho surgery center. Good match if you like detailed, technical work that directly supports safe surgeries.

Employer: Bloomington Wellness Center, PA

Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Full-time or part-time, in person

Full-time or part-time, in person Pay: $50,000 – $80,000/year

Perks: 401(k) match, health and malpractice insurance compensation, PTO, flexible schedule, growth and potential leadership/ownership

Join a rehab-focused wellness team with an established patient base and strong support staff. Great for new or experienced DCs who want to grow a long-term practice in a collaborative setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many local employers are flexible on hours and experience for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.