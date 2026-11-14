Bloomington is buzzing with customer-facing jobs right now, especially around Mall of America and a few solid corporate roles nearby. If you like people, sales, or support work, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: ALO

ALO Location: Mall of America, Bloomington, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work with a popular athleisure brand focused on “mindful movement.” Full-time hours (32–40/week), strong product training, clothing allowance, wellness club access, and free yoga classes are big perks if you’re into fitness and fashion.

Employer: HealthPartners

Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone-based role helping members find and schedule behavioral health care. Good fit if you have a human services background, strong communication skills, and want customer service that feels more mission-driven than sales.

Employer: Swarovski

Location: Mall of America, Bloomington, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$18/hour + sales incentive bonus

Help customers pick out jewelry and gifts for a global luxury brand. You’ll get product training, employee discounts, and a clear path to grow into roles like Store Manager, Trainer, or Visual Merchandiser.

Employer: Swarovski

Location: Mall of America, Bloomington, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21–$23/hour + sales incentive bonus

Lead a team in a high-end retail setting, coaching staff and driving sales while handling store operations. Great step if you have 1–2 years of retail leadership and want leadership training plus career growth into Store or District Manager roles.

Employer: CardVault by Tom Brady

Location: Mall of America, Bloomington, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Supervise shifts at a sports and trading card shop, handling cash, opening/closing, and customer experience. Ideal if you love sports/cards, have at least 1 year key holder/supervisory experience, and want to grow with a fast-expanding brand.

Employer: Studs

Location: Bloomington, MN (Mall of America)

Type: Apprenticeship leading to Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $19/hour + tips during training; $24/hour + tips after

Paid 6-week training to become a professional ear piercer, then move into an Associate Piercer role. Strong fit if you have 3+ years relevant work experience, can handle a busy schedule, and like a trendy, service-focused studio environment.

Employer: Ridemakerz at Mall of America

Location: Mall of America, Bloomington, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15/hour

Help kids and families build custom toy and RC cars in a very hands-on, fun shop. Light perks like an employee discount and flexible schedule; open to candidates 16+, so it’s a nice first or early job.

Employer: The Toro Company

Location: Bloomington, MN (HQ)

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: Approx. $52,000–$64,000/year

Office-based customer support and order management role with a long-standing Minnesota company. Good for early-career pros (0–2 years experience) who want benefits, hybrid work, and growth in supply chain and customer operations.

Employer: Sunglass Hut

Location: Macy’s, Mall of America, Bloomington, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $21.90–$33.18/hour + potential bonus/commission

Lead a specialty sunglasses shop inside Macy’s, coaching a team and owning store results. Best for someone with 2+ years leadership experience who wants a fashion-forward environment and performance-based incentives.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.