Bloomington has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. These roles are great if you enjoy physical work and seeing the results of your effort every day.

Employer: Boisclair Corporation

Boisclair Corporation Location: Bloomington, MN

Bloomington, MN Type: Part-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–12:00 PM

, Monday–Friday, Pay: From $18.00/hour + rent discount if you live onsite

+ if you live onsite Why it’s appealing: Care for a 15-story, 200+ unit senior building—clean common areas, help with unit turns, light landscaping, and snow shoveling. Includes paid on-call rotation, a discounted 2-bedroom apartment with 1 pet allowed, plus benefits like 401(k) with match, PTO, flexible schedule, and more.

Employer: SkyWater Technology Foundry, Inc.

SkyWater Technology Foundry, Inc. Location: Bloomington, MN

Bloomington, MN Type: Full-time, 12-hour compressed shifts (day and night shifts with 10–25% shift differentials on some schedules)

Full-time, (day and night shifts with on some schedules) Why it’s appealing: Work in a high-tech facility, handling preventive and corrective maintenance on systems like RO/DI water, boilers, HVAC, exhaust, and chemical/gas distribution. Great fit if you have plant/facilities or military maintenance experience and want to grow skills with complex building systems.

Employer: Wealshire

Location: Bloomington, MN

Bloomington, MN Type: Full-time , 7:00 AM–3:30 PM , every other weekend & holiday

, , every other weekend & holiday Pay: $20–$23/hour

Why it’s appealing: Join a dementia/Alzheimer’s care community known for strong resident care. You’ll keep laundry and linens clean and organized, moving between resident rooms and laundry areas—steady hours, clear duties, and a chance to support a compassionate care team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.