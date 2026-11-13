Bloomington’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to research and mental health. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: Oxboro Family Chiropractic, P.A.

Oxboro Family Chiropractic, P.A. Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Part-time (14–28 hours/week)

Pay: About $40/hour (base + commission)

Work in a chiropractic clinic doing mostly 1-hour massages, with staff handling all billing and scheduling. Monday–Thursday only, no Fridays or weekends, plus paid time off, employee discount, and a 25% employer-funded SEP retirement plan after 3 years.

Employer: Allina Health

Location: Allina Health Bloomington Clinic (plus Shoreview & United Medical Specialties)

Allina Health Bloomington Clinic (plus Shoreview & United Medical Specialties) Type: Full-time, 1.0 FTE, day shifts

Pay Range: $295,000 – $345,000/year

Clinic-focused podiatry role with an emphasis on diabetic foot care, wound management, and limb preservation, with some surgery but not trauma-heavy. Includes robust benefits like health and dental, retirement with employer contributions, malpractice with tail, CME funds, and possible relocation/sign-on perks (ask recruiter for details).

Employer: HealthPartners

Location: Bloomington, MN (nonprofit integrated health system)

(nonprofit integrated health system) Type: Not listed (licensed master’s-level clinician role)

Help run a virtual CBT-based suicide prevention program for adults at mild to moderate risk, including safety planning and up to eight therapy sessions. Great fit if you have a master’s in a mental health field, MN licensure, CBT experience, and interest in research and virtual care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.