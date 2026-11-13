Bloomington’s admin scene is busy right now—especially for folks who like keeping offices running smoothly and staying organized. Here are a couple of solid full-time roles hiring locally.

Employer: Ricoh USA, Inc.

Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.32–$24.38 per hour

Lead day-to-day operations for a small site—reception, mailroom, meeting rooms, and office services—while being the go-to person for a small team. Good fit if you’ve got 2+ years of customer-facing office/facilities experience, like juggling multiple tasks, and want steady hours with a big company that offers benefits and growth.

Employer: Charlie Health

Location: Bloomington, MN (on-site only)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–5:00 PM

Pay: $18–$22 per hour (target base)

Run the daily operations of a behavioral health office while handling data entry, claims, licensing paperwork, and patient records. Great if you have 2+ years of admin/office coordination, enjoy detailed computer work, and want your office skills to support mental health care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—admin skills are in demand here, and experience in these roles can open doors fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.