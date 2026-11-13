Bloomington’s engineering scene is busy right now, from defense systems to high‑tech manufacturing and construction testing. If you’re hands‑on and like solving real‑world problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: General Dynamics Mission Systems

General Dynamics Mission Systems Location: Bloomington, MN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $118,570 – $130,000/year

Clearance: DoD Secret clearance required/obtainable; U.S. citizenship required

Work on aircraft subsystems as part of a cross‑functional team, creating test plans, running formal hardware tests, and troubleshooting down to the component level. Ideal if you have 5+ years in systems/test, experience with MIL‑STD / DO‑160, and want strong benefits plus a 9/80 schedule with every other Friday off.

Employer: Entegris

Entegris Location: Bloomington & Chaska, MN

Type: Full-time internship (12–14 weeks, Summer 2027)

Pay: $20 – $30/hour

Support prototype builds, testing, and product documentation for mechanical and electromechanical parts in a manufacturing setting. Great for students in Mechanical Engineering, Physics, or similar, graduating Dec 2027 or later, who want hands‑on lab and CAD exposure and can work 40 hours/week May–August.

Employer: Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Location: Normandale campus (Edina/Bloomington, MN)

Type: Internship

Pay: $27 – $35/hour

Join the team that improves recording head lapping equipment and processes for hard disk drives. You’ll run lab tests, analyze data, and help move new concepts to prototypes or demos, ideal for students in Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Materials Science, with lab and automation/robotics experience.

Employer: Braun Intertec Corporation

Braun Intertec Corporation Location: Bloomington and/or White Bear Lake, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000 – $74,000/year

Test and inspect soils, concrete, masonry, and asphalt on commercial and transportation projects around the Twin Cities. Good fit if you have 2+ years CMT experience, ACI Concrete Field Testing Technician certification, can lift 50–75 lbs, and like working outdoors with field work and overtime potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.