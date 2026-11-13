Bloomington’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level sales to senior leadership. Here are a few strong roles worth a closer look.

Employer: BankIn Minnesota (Community Bankers Financial Services)

BankIn Minnesota (Community Bankers Financial Services) Location: Bloomington, MN (home/office-based)

(home/office-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$75,000 base + bonuses and per-account commissions

You’ll manage client insurance accounts for community banks, handle renewals and changes, and help clients choose the right coverage. Good fit if you like relationship-building, detailed work, and want solid benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: Walser Automotive Group

Location: Bloomington, MN (Metropolitan Ford)

(Metropolitan Ford) Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + uncapped commission; average $75,000–$120,000, top performers $150,000+

Join a growing dealership with a 4-day workweek, paid sales training, and big earning potential. You’ll guide customers through the full car-buying process, from first hello to keys in hand, with strong benefits and clear career paths.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Bloomington, MN or Columbia City, IN (hybrid or possibly remote)

or Columbia City, IN (hybrid or possibly remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $135,600–$237,200 annual range (U.S.)

Lead a marketing team focused on shoulder arthroplasty technology, owning downstream strategy, pricing, and market positioning. Ideal if you have 10+ years’ experience, medical device or clinical background, and want a high-impact leadership role with strong health and financial benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.