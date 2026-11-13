Bloomington has some nice options right now if you love teaching but want either a flexible virtual setup or a cozy, small-center feel.

Employer: Edmentum

Edmentum Location: Bloomington, MN (Remote First)

Type: Full-time, virtual

Salary: $45,000–$50,000/year

Teach K–12 special education students online with live, on-camera lessons for about five hours a day. Great fit if you hold a New Mexico special ed license, enjoy data-driven teaching, and want a fully remote role with a mission-driven edtech company and a full benefits package.

Employer: Edmentum

Edmentum Location: Bloomington, MN (Remote First)

Type: Full-time, virtual

Salary: $45,000–$50,000/year

Teach Business/Marketing for grades 6–12 in a live virtual classroom, using student data to personalize learning. Ideal if you have an active Minnesota teaching license in Business/Marketing, are comfortable on camera, and want remote work with solid benefits and growth opportunities.

Employer: Learning Tree Development Center

Location: Bloomington, MN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$23.00/hour

Small, privately owned center with a home daycare feel and low ratios (about 1:4/5 in preschool). No evenings or weekends, flexible daytime schedule, paid holidays, PTO, 401(k), and lots of say over your classroom if you’re DCYF Rule 3 Teacher Qualified and love building warm, consistent routines.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—sometimes the details or flexibility are better than they sound on paper.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.