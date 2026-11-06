🧑‍💼 Bloomington, MN HR Jobs with Multiple Onsite Roles

Bloomington’s HR scene is busy right now, with openings from hands-on generalist work to high-level benefits strategy. If you like being around people and building better workplaces, these are worth a look.

Employer: Archetype Signs

Archetype Signs Location: Bloomington, MN (supports 4 locations / ~225 employees)

(supports 4 locations / ~225 employees) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-cycle recruiting, onboarding, employee relations, benefits, and compliance for a growing custom signage business. Great fit if you have 3+ years of progressive HR experience, like coaching managers, and enjoy being the go-to person for day-to-day HR questions.

Employer: Enviromatic Corporation

Enviromatic Corporation Location: Bloomington, MN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support daily HR operations at a long-standing company that serves clients across 36 states and beyond. Role is heavily focused on recruiting and onboarding, plus employee records, benefits changes, compliance reporting, and HR projects that improve processes and culture.

Employer: Seagate Technology

Location: Bloomington, MN (Normandale campus, onsite Mon–Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated base $109,400 – $145,000 (plus discretionary bonus eligibility)

Join Seagate’s Global Total Rewards team managing U.S. health & welfare plans (medical, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, life insurance, etc.). You’ll handle vendor management, compliance, data analysis, RFPs, open enrollment, and process improvements, with strong Excel skills and benefits experience required. Includes a full benefits package and access to on-site perks like a fitness center and café.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills move well between roles, and you can grow into the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.