🔧 Bloomington, MN Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Bloomington’s hotels and manufacturers are busy, which means steady demand for people who can keep buildings, rooms, and equipment in top shape.

Here are several solid building & grounds / facilities roles hiring now in Bloomington, MN.

Employer: Consolidated Precision Products Corp (CPP)

Consolidated Precision Products Corp (CPP) Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 1:00 pm–9:30 pm)

, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 1:00 pm–9:30 pm) Pay: $36.00–$38.00/hour (DOE) + up to 5% quarterly bonus + $7,000 sign-on bonus

Work in a modern aerospace manufacturing facility keeping advanced equipment running. This role is hands-on with electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems, with OT available, company-supplied tools/uniforms/PPE, 3 weeks PTO + holidays, 401(k) with match, and health, dental, vision starting the first of the month after you start.

Employer: Marriott International (JW Marriott)

(JW Marriott) Location: 2141 Lindau Lane, Bloomington, MN 55425

Type: Full-time , non-management

, non-management Pay: $28.14–$32.65/hour

Senior-level hotel maintenance role handling HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and general building systems with a focus on guest repairs and preventive maintenance. Great fit if you have CFC certification, strong mechanical skills, and want big-brand benefits and growth within Marriott’s global hotel network.

Employer: DoubleTree Bloomington Minneapolis South

Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (union role with Local 17 benefits)

Help keep the hotel’s lobbies, restrooms, hallways, and event spaces spotless while interacting with guests. This role offers union benefits (Local 17) including health, dental, vision, 401(k), plus vacation/sick days, paid holidays, and referral bonuses, with varied shifts including weekends and holidays.

Employer: Marriott International (JW Marriott)

(JW Marriott) Location: 2141 Lindau Lane, Bloomington, MN 55425

Type: Full-time , non-management

, non-management Pay: $18.32–$20.38/hour

Support the housekeeping team by moving supplies, handling trash and linens, and responding to guest and department requests. This is a good entry point into hotel operations with health care, retirement, paid time off, life and disability coverage, and room to grow within Marriott.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.