🍽️ Bloomington, MN Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Hotel Roles Hiring Now

Bloomington’s hotel scene is busy year-round, and local properties are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests feel welcome, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Schulte Hospitality Group Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$24/hour

Cook for a major hotel group with brands like Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and Hyatt. This role comes with Daily Pay, multiple insurance options, 401(k) + match, PTO, and other perks in a team that focuses on growth and promotion.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Part-time / On-call

Pay: Base wage + banquet gratuity (amount not listed)

Help run events by setting up rooms, serving food and drinks, and keeping guests happy. Good fit if you want flexible, event-based hours and like working behind the scenes at banquets.

Employer: DoubleTree Bloomington Minneapolis South

Location: Bloomington, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep hotel linens clean and ready by washing, drying, folding, and organizing laundry for a busy Hilton-brand property. This union role offers vacation/sick days, paid holidays, referral bonuses, and Local 17 union benefits like health, dental, vision, and a 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—hospitality roles in Bloomington open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.