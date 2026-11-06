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🍽️ Bloomington, MN Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Hotel Roles Hiring Now
Bloomington’s hotel scene is busy year-round, and local properties are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests feel welcome, these openings are worth a look.
Hourly Cook
- Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
- Location: Bloomington, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22–$24/hour
Cook for a major hotel group with brands like Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and Hyatt. This role comes with Daily Pay, multiple insurance options, 401(k) + match, PTO, and other perks in a team that focuses on growth and promotion.
Banquet Server (On Call) | Base Wage + Banquet Gratuity
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: Bloomington, MN
- Type: Part-time / On-call
- Pay: Base wage + banquet gratuity (amount not listed)
Help run events by setting up rooms, serving food and drinks, and keeping guests happy. Good fit if you want flexible, event-based hours and like working behind the scenes at banquets.
Laundry Attendant
- Employer: DoubleTree Bloomington Minneapolis South
- Location: Bloomington, MN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Keep hotel linens clean and ready by washing, drying, folding, and organizing laundry for a busy Hilton-brand property. This union role offers vacation/sick days, paid holidays, referral bonuses, and Local 17 union benefits like health, dental, vision, and a 401(k).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—hospitality roles in Bloomington open and close fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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