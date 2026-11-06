📢 Infant safe sleep tips from Bloomington Public Health

📢 Help your baby sleep safely in Bloomington

Bloomington Public Health is using November’s Infant Safe Sleep Week to remind families how to lower the risk of sleep-related infant deaths in Minnesota.

Remember the ABCs of safe sleep:

Baby sleeps Alone

On their Back

In a Crib

More key tips:

Use a firm, flat crib mattress with a fitted sheet.

with a fitted sheet. Share a room, not a bed with your baby for the first 6 months , as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

with your baby for the first , as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics. After nursing or soothing, return baby to their own sleep space .

. Keep the crib bare – no pillows, toys, blankets, or loose bedding.

For more details and resources, visit blm.mn/InfantHealth.