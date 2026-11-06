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Bloomington

📢 Infant safe sleep tips from Bloomington Public Health

8 days ago
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📢 Help your baby sleep safely in Bloomington

Bloomington Public Health is using November’s Infant Safe Sleep Week to remind families how to lower the risk of sleep-related infant deaths in Minnesota.

Remember the ABCs of safe sleep:

  • Baby sleeps Alone
  • On their Back
  • In a Crib

More key tips:

  • Use a firm, flat crib mattress with a fitted sheet.
  • Share a room, not a bed with your baby for the first 6 months, as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
  • After nursing or soothing, return baby to their own sleep space.
  • Keep the crib bare – no pillows, toys, blankets, or loose bedding.

For more details and resources, visit blm.mn/InfantHealth.

More Info: Sweet dreams start with safe sleep | City of Bloom...

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