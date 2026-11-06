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Bloomington
📢 Infant safe sleep tips from Bloomington Public Health
8 days ago
📢 Help your baby sleep safely in Bloomington
Bloomington Public Health is using November’s Infant Safe Sleep Week to remind families how to lower the risk of sleep-related infant deaths in Minnesota.
Remember the ABCs of safe sleep:
- Baby sleeps Alone
- On their Back
- In a Crib
More key tips:
- Use a firm, flat crib mattress with a fitted sheet.
- Share a room, not a bed with your baby for the first 6 months, as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
- After nursing or soothing, return baby to their own sleep space.
- Keep the crib bare – no pillows, toys, blankets, or loose bedding.
For more details and resources, visit blm.mn/InfantHealth.
More Info: Sweet dreams start with safe sleep | City of Bloom...
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